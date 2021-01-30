2,976 overseas Indonesians test positive for COVID-19

JAKARTA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Eight more overseas Indonesians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the group’s total tally to 2,976, according to the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

Six new cases were reported in South Korea, and one each in the Netherlands and Kuwait.

Furthermore, overseas Indonesians who have recovered from COVID-19 now total 2,112, as one more recovery from the disease was reported in the Netherlands.

Currently, in this group, 693 COVID-19 patients are still under medical treatment, and the COVID-19 death toll among the overseas Indonesians remains 171. Enditem