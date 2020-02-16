2GB broadcaster Alan Jones wants Malcolm Turnbull expelled from Liberal Party over coal stance

Conservative broadcaster Alan Jones wants former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull expelled from the Liberal Party for opposing taxpayer-funded coal-fired power stations.

The Sydney radio 2GB breakfast show presenter is outraged that Mr Turnbull has spoken out against the idea of building a new plant in north Queensland with public money.

Jones, a former Liberal candidate with influence in conservative circles, urged the party to expel the former PM because he was undermining his successor Scott Morrison.

‘You’re the only one that’s nuts, Malcolm, and you’re an intellectual hypocrite,’ he said on Tuesday morning.

‘Simple as that and we’ve had a gutful of you.

‘If any other person in the party made comments such as that, deliberately designed to damage, they would either be suspended or expelled from the party.

‘Quite frankly, Turnbull should be expelled from the party. His only intention is to make sure that Scott Morrison is beaten.’

Jones failed to mention that two moderate Liberal MPs from inner-city Sydney, Trent Zimmerman and Dave Sharma, have also spoken out against the idea of building new coal-fired power stations with taxpayer funds.

They made the intervention on Monday after Energy Minister Angus Taylor, from the Liberal Party’s right faction, announced the government would spend $4million on a feasibility study for a 1GW ‘high efficiency, low emissions’ coal plant at Collinsville, north-west of Mackay in north Queensland.

Mr Turnbull yesterday spoke out against the prospect of public money being used to build a new coal-fired power station during a media conference at Parliament House in Canberra.

‘The fundamental economic reality is this: there is no economic basis on which to build a coal-fired power station in Australia any longer,’ he told reporters.

‘The cheapest form of new generation is a combination of renewables plus storage and literally that is no longer a remotely contentious proposition .

‘Those people who are advocating that the government should fund coal-fired power are basically making a case for higher emissions and higher energy prices and that is nuts.’

Nationals MPs from regional Queensland – including renegade backbencher George Christensen and former resources minister Matt Canavan – have been pushing the idea of taxpayers funding a coal-fired power station.

Mr Turnbull acknowledged there was a divide in the government between regional MPs, whose constituents depended on mining riches, and Liberal MPs holding cosmopolitan capital city electorates, where voters are more concerned about combating climate change.

‘It’s been a faultline in the Coalition for a very long time,’ he said.

Previously, as prime minister, Mr Turnbull had argued coal would be part of Australia’s energy mix for a long time, telling the ABC in 2016 clean coal could help reduce Australia’s emissions.