2nd batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A second batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have arrived at the Auckland International Airport, New Zealand’s COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

“This shipment contained about 76,000 doses, and follows our first shipment of 60,000 doses that arrived last week. We expect further shipments of vaccine over the coming weeks,” Hipkins told a press conference.

“As with the first shipment, quality assurance and checks by Medsafe are underway,” he said, adding by the end of March, New Zealand is due to receive a total of about 450,000 doses, enough to vaccinate 225,000 people with a two-dose course.

The government started the national immunization program for around 12,000 border and managed isolation and quarantine workers last Saturday, and once completed, the government will begin vaccinating their household contacts, Hipkins said.

Meanwhile, around 40 border workers from the Christchurch Airport were vaccinated Wednesday morning, the first to do so in the South Island, the minister said, adding this passes a milestone of the first 1,000 border workers and vaccinators in New Zealand to receive their first dose.

They included aviation security workers, cleaners, police, customs workers and health protection officers who screen passengers arriving on international flights, he said.

Currently the total number of active COVID-19 cases in New Zealand is 62, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,009, the health ministry said. Enditem