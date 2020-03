RABAT, March 5 (Xinhua) — The second case of COVID-19 in Morocco has been confirmed on Wednesday night, the ministry of health said Thursday in a statement.

The new case is an infected Moroccan woman who recently arrived from Italy, the statement said, adding it was confirmed at the Pasteur Institute in Casablanca.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, Morocco has cancelled several big international events.

The authorities have also decided that all football matches will be played behind closed doors.