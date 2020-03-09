2nd LD: Democratic presidential contender Warren drops out of 2020 race

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Xinhua) — Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, campaigning as a progressive Democrat, said Thursday that she is dropping out of 2020 U.S. presidential race.

“I want you to hear it straight from me: today, I’m suspending our campaign for president,” Warren said in a call to her campaign staff Thursday morning.

The announcement came two days after Democratic primary’s “Super Tuesday,” in which Warren won no states.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden won 10 of 14 states voting on Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont finished second by wining the other four.

Warren is expected to speak to reporters later in the day. It remains unclear whom she will endorse.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who ended her presidential campaign shortly before Super Tuesday to support Biden, on Thursday called Warren “an inspiration to women across the country.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with her in the Senate and beyond,” tweeted Klobuchar.

A 70-year-old former Harvard University law professor, Warren announced her White House bid in February 2019 and once led in some national polls. Enditem