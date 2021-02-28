2nd LD: Gunmen abduct students from school in NW Nigeria: official

LAGOS, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — Scores of students were abducted by gunmen who stormed an all-girls school in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara on early Friday, a local official said.

Abubakar Dauran, Zamfara state commissioner of security and home affairs, who confirmed the information to reporters in the state capital of Gusau, said the gunmen abducted the female students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) at Jangebe town in the Talata Mafara local government area of the state.

He said the abductors invaded the town and took away the students at about 2 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Friday.

“I can confirm now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS Jangebe,” he said.

“At this moment, I cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen,” the commissioner said, adding that the abductors are now being pursued.

A security source told Xinhua that over 300 students are yet to be accounted for.

The abduction comes about a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School at Kagara, a town in the north-central state of Niger, abducting 27 school pupils, three school staff, and 12 family members of school staff.

They have yet to be rescued as of Friday.

The north region of the most populous African country has witnessed a series of attacks by gunmen in recent months, leading to hundreds of deaths and many abducted. Enditem