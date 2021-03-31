2nd LD: Indonesian police hunt two other terrorists in compound of national police headquarters

JAKARTA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Police personnel are still hunting two other terrorists who have entered the compound of Indonesia’s national police headquarters here, local media TVone reported.

The two militants entered the compound along with a woman who has been shot dead by police.

A television footage showed the body of the woman after being shot dead by the police outside the buildings.

The woman carried a pistol and pointed the gun to the policemen. The shootings were first heard at 16: 50 p.m. local time. Enditem