2nd LD: McConnell to vote to acquit Trump, Democrats seek witnesses

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday told Republican senators he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, according to local media reports.

The Senate Minority Leader announced his decision in an email to his Republican colleagues.

“While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we therefore lack jurisdiction,” said McConnell.

In another development, the Democratic House impeachment managers are seeking to subpoena Republican House lawmaker Jaime Herrera Beutler on Saturday after she described a call that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had with Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 deadly Capitol riots, throwing the timing of Trump’s second impeachment trial into doubt.

The Senate was poised to vote Saturday on whether to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last month, but the Democrats’ desire for witnesses means the trial is likely to extend beyond Saturday, though senators must vote to approve any witnesses or subpoenas, said a CNN report. Enditem