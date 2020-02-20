2nd Ld: Suspect in German twin shootings found dead at home

FRANKFURT, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — A suspect who killed at least eight in two shootings in the western German city of Hanau was found dead at home, local police said on Thursday.

“The likely perpetrator was found dead at his home in Hanau,” the police said on Twitter, adding that another dead body was also found there.

“Currently there is no indication there are other perpetrators,” the police added.

According to an earlier statement from the police, shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau around 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Wednesday. A dark-colored vehicle fled the first crime scene.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster reported that the two shootings happened at two different shisha bars in the city.

Hanau is about 20 km east of Frankfurt, with a population of about 100,000.