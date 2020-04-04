2nd LD-Writethru: Vietnam declares COVID-19 nationwide epidemic

HANOI, April 1 (Xinhua) — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decree on Wednesday to declare a nationwide epidemic in Vietnam.

The COVID-19 epidemic is spreading nationwide, the decree noted, adding that it is classified as a Class A contagious disease, which is defined as a group of “extremely dangerous infectious diseases that can transmit very rapidly and spread widely with high mortality rates” according to the Vietnamese law.

The decree came after the total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 212 on Wednesday morning in Vietnam.

It noted a series of epidemic prevention and control measures in accordance with the law on contagious disease prevention and control, including organizing a national steering committee on epidemic prevention and control, announcing and reporting the epidemic, organizing health check-up and treatment, organizing medical quarantine and carrying out disinfection in epidemic hit regions.

Other measures include personal hygiene measures, entry and exit control on epidemic-hit regions, mobilization and deployment of resources for epidemic control work and international cooperation in epidemic control.

Vietnam on Tuesday ordered a 15-day nationwide social distancing against COVID-19 starting from Wednesday, requiring people to stay at home, keep a distance of at least two meters from each other and avoid gatherings of more than two people.