3 dead as truck falls off cliff in central Philippines

MANILA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — At least three policemen were killed when the truck they were riding in fell off a cliff in Iloilo Province in central Philippines on Saturday, police said.

Police said the truck, carrying 32 policemen, fell off a cliff in Ginomoy village in Alimodian town while it was travelling back to a police camp.

Initial investigation showed that the truck’s brake malfunctioned, causing it to veer off the highway and plunged into a 100-meter cliff.

Rescuers used a backhoe to rescue the policemen. Police said the injured were taken to local hospitals.