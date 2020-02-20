3 die as crane crashes at film set in S. India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — At least three persons died and nine injured when a crane crashed on a film set in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu, said media reports on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in the state capital Chennai, at a private film studio. The crane was installed at the film set for lighting, according to media reports.

Those injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Quoting police sources, the report further said that the accident happened when the crane used for the film-shooting came crashing down. The lead character in the film “Indian 2” was played by Tamil actor Kamal Haasan.