3 existing US operations will be merged into a new central Pennsylvania facility by Mobile Climate Control: Wolf

Mobile Climate Control is combining three existing US operations into a new facility in central Pennsylvania: Wolf

A company that provides mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles is merging three operations from three states and relocating to York County.

The new 220,000-square-foot Mobile Climate Control facility at 400 S Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township is set to open in April.

Mobile Climate Control’s existing US operations, which include a production facility in Goshen, Indiana; an engineering and prototyping facility in Syracuse, New York; and an aftermarket warehouse, customer service, engineering, and testing facility in York County, are being combined.

The company intends to keep 48 current jobs in the state while also creating at least 117 new jobs and investing (dollar)3.18 million in the project over the next three years, according to Gov.

Last week, Tom Wolf stated in a new release.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development submitted a funding proposal for (dollar)400,000 in state grant money to Mobile Climate Control.

In a news release, Brent Vernon, director of the Governor’s Action Team, said, “We successfully competed against other states for this project, reaffirming Pennsylvania’s reputation as a great place to do business.”

Mobile Climate Control isn’t the only company that’s expanding in York County.

CampusDoor, a financial technology company with over 100 employees, has relocated from Carlisle to downtown York, officials announced on Tuesday.

