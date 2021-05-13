3 football clubs facing UEFA probe over breakaway league

ISTANBUL

UEFA opened an investigation into three major clubs over the aborted breakaway European Super League (ESP), European football’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

“UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project,” it said in a statement.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” it added.

This April a dozen European giants from England, Italy, and Spain announced they had decided to form a European Super League.

But then, facing a backlash, nine of the clubs quit the project before it fully took off.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are the only football sides that have not officially left the project and can still face UEFA sanctions.