3 foreigners stabbed in tourist hotspot Maldives, police investigating links to EXTREMISM

Maldives police are investigating three “suspected extremists” in a stabbing of three men, an Australian and two Chinese nationals. The attackers may be sympathizers of Islamic State terrorist group.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Hulhumale, the fourth-largest island of the archipelago, according to a police report. The three victims are in stable condition.

The investigation of the incident of stabbing that occurred at Hulhumale’ last night is ongoing. We are also checking the validity of a video that is being circulated on the social media claiming to be related to it. — Maldives Police (@PoliceMv) February 5, 2020

Three people were arrested following the stabbing. Police said the attack was carried out by “suspected extremists” and added that they are investigating a video circulating on social media. Speculation has arisen that the attack was committed by local sympathizers of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). However, there has not been any official confirmation of this yet.

Authorities in Maldives examining video from purported ISIS cell who claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack on Australian & Chinese nationals. Claim as yet not verified by official Islamic State media but video elements from ISIS templates pic.twitter.com/sOvadeNmca — jihadoScope (@JihadoScope) February 5, 2020

A well-known tropical resort, the Maldives archipelago is not particularly known for religious extremism. In 2007, however, a homemade bomb exploded near an Islamic center in the capital, Male, injuring 12 tourists from China, Britain, and Japan. Three men were sentenced to 15 years in jail in connection with the bombing, but the sentences for two of them were suspended a few years later.

