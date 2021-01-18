3 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi city Jazan: report

RIYADH, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — A man and two children were injured on Sunday in a Houthi attack on the Saudi Arabian border city Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mohammed bin Hassan Al Samghan, the media spokesperson of Jazan Civil Defense, was quoted as saying that the condition of one of the three victims was critical, adding that the attack also damaged a civilian car.

The attack occurred after the success of the Saudi-led coalition to intercept on Friday three bomb-laden drones launched by Houthis toward the Kingdom.

The Houthi militia has been targeting Saudi Arabia, mainly its border cities, with missiles and bomb-laden drones, since the beginning of the war in Yemen in 2015.

Most of the attacks were foiled by the coalition before reaching their targets.

The coalition will complete its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthis in March 2021 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was forced into exile by the Houthi rebels who took over northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa in September 2014. Enditem