3 killed, 11 injured in E. Afghan bomb attack

KHOST, Afghanistan, March 2 (Xinhua) — Three civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in a bomb attack in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost on Monday, local police said.

“An improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle was detonated in Nadir Shah Kot District roughly at 5:15 p.m. local time. The motorcycle was parked outside a playground where local villagers were playing a football match,” Haidar Shah Adil, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

The bodies and the wounded were shifted to a district hospital, and the wounded people did not suffer life-threatening wounds, the spokesman said, adding an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident came as a U.S.-Taliban peace deal was signed in Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday, calling for a gradual withdrawal of U.S. troops if the Taliban negotiates with the Afghan government and cuts ties with terrorist groups.