3 killed & 110 arrested after alleged anti-Muslim FB post sparks riots in Bengaluru, India (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A reportedly derogatory Facebook post led to violence in the streets of Bengaluru, India, with police using tear gas to disperse rioters. Three people were killed in the clashes and a curfew has been imposed.

The chaos was sparked by an inflammatory social media post about Prophet Muhammad shared by a relative of a local lawmaker, according to Indian media. Protesters on Tuesday night surrounded the lawmaker’s home and set cars on fire. A police station was also attacked and set ablaze.

Chaos in KG Halli Police Station limits #Bengaluru. Members of a community allegedly pelt stones, burn vehicles and attack police over a derogatory post by a close relative of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. pic.twitter.com/u3M6Thx17g — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) August 11, 2020

Karnataka: GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban visits DJ Halli Police Station that was vandalised last night, as violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media post. pic.twitter.com/Lmf8eYAX0e — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Police used tear gas and baton charges to clear the mob out of the area. The chaos resulted in three deaths and dozens of injuries. Bengaluru police said that they had arrested 110 people in connection to the riots, and urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement and maintain peace in the city. The individual responsible for the Facebook post has also been detained.

Police announced that a curfew has been imposed in the surrounding neighborhood.

