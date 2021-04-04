3 killed, 4 injured in house party shooting in U.S. North Carolina

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed and four others injured during a house party shooting in Wilmington in U.S. southeastern state of North Carolina early Saturday morning, the Wilmington Police Department tweeted.

The injured victims were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

No one was in police custody as of early Saturday, and at least one person suspected of firing shots was believed to have fled, local media reported.

“In my more than two decades as a prosecutor this is one of the worst crimes we have ever had in the Port City,” said District Attorney Ben David.

Major U.S. cities saw a 33 percent hike in homicides last year, according to a CNN report, noting the crime surge continued into the first quarter of this year. Enditem