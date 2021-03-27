3 killed in accident involving truck, motorcycle in SW Nigeria

LAGOS, March 27 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed on Friday night in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle in Nigeria’s southwest state of Ogun, authorities said Saturday.

The incident happened on a road in Abeokuta, the state capital when the motorcycle rider lost control and got crushed in an attempt to overtake the trailer, said Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps based in Ogun.

Akinbiyi told reporters in Abeokuta that the rider and his two passengers died on the spot, adding that the trailer driver did not stop.

He said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital in Abeokuta.

He appealed to motorists to avoid wrongful overtaking, drive carefully and always obey traffic rules and regulations.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria often due to overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem