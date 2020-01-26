3 killed in car-minibus collision in north-central Azerbaijan

BAKU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed and at least six others injured in a collision involving a passenger car and a minibus in the north-central Azerbaijani district of Ismayilli on Sunday, the country’s emergency authorities said.

The incident happened when the minibus carrying local tourists and the passenger car collided head-on, with both vehicles plunging off the road.

Three passengers of the car – a man, a woman and a girl believed to be members of one family – were killed at the spot, emergency authorities said. A boy who was in the car and at least five passengers of the minibus were admitted to local hospitals with different injuries, according to health officials.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.