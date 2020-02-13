3 killed in explosion in Syria’s Turkey-held Afrin

DAMASCUS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A total of three civilians were killed on Monday when a car bomb went off in the Afrin city in northern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The car bomb went off in a residential area in Afrin, which also led to the wounding of many people, some of whom are in critical condition.

The explosion left damage and property losses, according to SANA.

Turkey and Ankara-backed rebels captured Afrin from the Kurdish-led militias in March of 2018.

Activists have made several reports about the situation in Turkey-controlled areas in northern Syria, saying a state of lawlessness is rampant in that region.