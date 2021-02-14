3 killed in northern Nigeria after gunmen attack

LAGOS, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed by unidentified gunmen on Saturday in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, a government official said Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs in the state, who confirmed the fresh attack in a statement, said the gunmen carried out the attack around Yakowa village in the Chikun area of the state.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on a commercial vehicle, adding that investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continue to intensify patrols in the general areas.

He said the state governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits while sending condolences to their families. Enditem