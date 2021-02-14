Trending
Infosurhoy

3 killed in northern Nigeria after gunmen attack

0
By on News

LAGOS, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed by unidentified gunmen on Saturday in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, a government official said Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs in the state, who confirmed the fresh attack in a statement, said the gunmen carried out the attack around Yakowa village in the Chikun area of the state.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on a commercial vehicle, adding that investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continue to intensify patrols in the general areas.

He said the state governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits while sending condolences to their families. Enditem

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply