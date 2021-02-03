3 militants killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Three al-Shabab militants were on Tuesday killed and several others injured after a fierce gun battle with the Somali National Army (SNA) near Dhusamareb town, the administrative capital of Galmudug State.

Moalim Abdirahman Geda-Qorow, mayor of Dhusamareb said that troops from SNA and Galmudug State carried an offensive against al-Shabab militants who attacked the town with mortar shells overnight to disrupt an ongoing consultative meeting between President Mohamed Farmajo and leaders of the federal member states.

“SNA and Galmudug State forces killed three al-Shabab militants, injured several others including one captured alive and recovered four guns of AK47 rifles in a swift military operation near Dhusamareb town,” Geda-Qorow said.

The al-Shabab fighters claimed to have attacked the town overnight and hurled ten mortar shells to terrify senior government officials and regional leaders attending a consultative forum on forthcoming polls.

The attack came a few hours before the consultative forum between regional leaders and the federal government of Somalia began in the town. Enditem