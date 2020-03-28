3 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Maldives

MALE, March 26 (Xinhua) — Three more COVID-19 positive patients have made a recovery in the Maldives, bringing the country’s total number of active cases to five, local media reported here Thursday.

Maldives President Ibrahim Solih announced on Wednesday evening that three COVID-19 infected patients had made a recovery thanks to the efforts of healthcare workers. So far, a total of eight out of 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last few weeks.

So far, all COVID-19 infections in the Maldives were foreign citizens.

The Maldives is currently under a state of public health emergency and the government has barred issuing visas on-arrival as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.