3 Palestinians injured in clash with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — At least three Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in various West Bank areas, medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

The witnesses said that Israeli soldiers dispersed dozens of demonstrators east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, using rubber-coated metal gunshots and teargas canisters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement that Palestine condemned opening fire at peaceful demonstrators and storming homes in the Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank. Enditem