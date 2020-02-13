3 people shot at Walmart in U.S. Arkansas, 1 suspect killed

HOUSTON, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Three people were shot Monday morning inside a Walmart in the U.S. state of Arkansas, and one suspect was killed by police.

According to local media reports, two police officers were among the injured in the shooting in Forrest City, about 150 km northeast of Little Rock, the capital city of Arkansas.

Local media quoted police as reporting that officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter after a man in his early 40s began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. The suspect was approached by the officers and he reportedly opened fire.

The suspect was shot dead. One officer was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other was taken to a local hospital.

The police have blocked off the street adjacent to the store along with the store itself.

With a population of around 15,300 at the 2010 census, Forrest City is located between Little Rock and Memphis, Tennessee.