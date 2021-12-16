3 PKK terrorists in Iraq and Syria are ‘neutralized’ by Turkey.

In Iraq and Syria, Turkey ‘neutralizes’ three PKK terrorists.

Armed forces, intelligence, and commandos collaborate on joint operations: National Defense Ministry

ANKARA (Ankara)

Three PKK terrorists were “neutralized” by Turkish security forces near Turkey’s border in northern Iraq and Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

In a joint operation by Turkish forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), a terrorist was neutralized by Turkish drones in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region, according to the ministry’s Twitter post.

Separately, two terrorists were killed by Turkish commandos in northern Syria as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area, according to the report, which included footage from the operations.

The terrorist PKK frequently plots terror attacks in Turkey from bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border.

Meanwhile, the YPG, the terrorist organization’s Syrian offshoot, has attempted to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria, targeting Turkish soldiers and border areas.

The term “neutralized” is frequently used by Turkish authorities in statements to imply that the terrorists in question have surrendered, been killed, or have been apprehended.

Since early 2019, Turkey has launched a series of offensives in northern Iraq, primarily against the PKK. The most recent operations, Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, were launched in April in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to live in peace: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.