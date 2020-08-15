3 rockets hit Iraqi capital airport

BAGHDAD, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Three Katyusha rockets landed at the edge of Baghdad International Airport on Friday, the Iraqi military said.

The attack took place in the evening when the three rockets were fired from al-Radhwaniyah area in southwestern Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The attack caused only minor damage, the statement said without giving further details.

Meanwhile, an interior ministry source told Xinhua that the three rockets landed at the edge of the airport near an Iraqi army base, housing U.S. military experts, who are tasked with training the Iraqi forces, without causing casualties.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, but Baghdad airport and the Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces. Enditem