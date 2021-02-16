3 rockets target Erbil airport in Iraq’s Kurdish region

BAGHDAD, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Three rockets on Monday landed in and near Erbil airport, which houses a U.S.-led coalition military base, in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq, a statement and a Kurdish security source said.

The attack took place in the evening when unidentified militants fired the rockets. Two of them landed in Erbil airport, and the third landed outside, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement without giving further details.

A security source anonymously pointed out the third rocket struck the fence of the residential complex of Naz City near the airport, wounding two people and damaging several nearby shops.

The source also said that the Kurdish forces have intensified security measures at the airport while military helicopters are flying overhead.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the relatively peaceful Kurdistan region.

Baghdad airport and the Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks. Enditem