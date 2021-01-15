3 soldiers, civilian killed in ambush in southern Philippines

MANILA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Three soldiers and a civilian were killed on Thursday when they were ambushed in southern Philippine province Lanao del Norte, the military said.

The military said the victims were on board of two motorcycles headed to the market when attacked by unidentified men around 8:45 a.m. local time near the border of Poona Piagapo and Pantao Ragat towns.

The military said the four escaped the initial attack and hid behind a pick-up truck. But the attackers reportedly opened fire at the vehicle prompting its driver to speed off and exposed the four victims.

An investigation is underway to identify the attackers, the military said. Enditem