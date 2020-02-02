3 soldiers killed in army camp shooting in southern Philippines

MANILA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Three soldiers, including two army officers, were killed in a shooting inside a military camp in Patikul town, Sulu province, in the southern Philippines late on Friday night, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

Philippine Army spokesman Colonel Ramon Zagala said the fatal shooting broke out around 11:00 p.m. on Friday when Corporal Jack Indap, who was allegedly drunk, shot dead the two officers, Major Rael Gabot and First Lieutenant Ryan Lamoste, after a heated argument.

He said Indap was confronted for being intoxicated while on duty, which is against camp rules and regulations.

“An altercation ensued which then led to the fatal shooting, an unfortunate breach in military discipline which resulted to violence,” Zagala added.

Soldiers, who witnessed the shooting, were forced to kill Indap “to prevent more fatalities,” Zagala added.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the military’s Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the victims were taken to a local hospital in Jolo town, also in Sulu province, where they all died later.

“It was a freak incident,” Wesmincom chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana said.

The army unit is posted in Patikul town to hunt down Abu Sayyaf terrorists that continue to carry out kidnappings in the remote southern region. The group is currently keeping five Indonesian fishermen that they abducted in the waters off Sabah in Malaysia on January 16.

Abu Sayyaf Group is considered the smallest but the most violent of the extremist groups in the southern Philippines. The group, which has an estimated 400 fighters, is active in the impoverished island provinces of Sulu and Basilan.

The group is responsible for the series of kidnappings-for-ransom, deadly bombings, ambushes of security personnel, public beheadings, assassinations, and extortion in the Mindanao region.

The group, which has been terrorizing the Philippine southern region since the early 1990s, preys on foreign tourists, businessmen and fishermen not only from the Philippines but also from Indonesia and Malaysia and hide them in Philippine jungles or remote islands in the Sulu archipelago.