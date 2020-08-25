3 soldiers killed in pre-dawn car bomb explosion in E. Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — At least three Afghan national security force members were killed and six others wounded after a Taliban suicide car bomb targeted Dih Yak district’s office in eastern Ghazni province early Monday, provincial government spokesman confirmed.

“Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints from different locations in Dih Yak before dawn. They also conducted a car bombing against the district’s main office, leaving the casualties,” spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada told Xinhua.

The security forces relevantly repelled the attackers as the clashes have continued for hours.

“The militants tried to evict Afghan soldiers from the district and capture the control of the government offices, however, the Afghan soldiers thwarted militants’ vicious plan, forcing the attackers to flee,” the spokesman added.

The blast damaged the targeted office and nearby buildings.

The Taliban militants, controlling parts of the province, have been using rugged terrains and mountains as hideouts, frequently launching hit-and-run attacks against the security forces. Enditem