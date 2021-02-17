3 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan in military operation: army

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Three terrorists were killed in a military operation in Pakistan’s northwestern North Waziristan tribal district, the military said on Wednesday.

An army statement said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on confirmation of presence of terrorists in a hideout in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan Tuesday night.

Three terrorists of Aleem Khan Khushali group were killed, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

“These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and IED (improvised explosive device) explosions,” according to the statement.

Sanitization of the area was carried out after the operation, the statement added.

Located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, North Waziristan used to be a hotbed of militancy a few years ago, but the security forces have successfully flushed out the terrorists from the area in separate high-profiled armed offensives.

Though the area has been purged from the militancy to a great extent, sporadic attacks continue in the area by the militants who are at flee but come back to the area to launch attacks at security personnel whenever they find a chance to breach the security of the highly guarded area.

Last week, four terrorists and four soldiers were killed during a clash between security forces and militants in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. Enditem