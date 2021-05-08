3 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

ANKARA

Security forces “neutralized” three terrorists in eastern Turkey as part of Operation Eren-7, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Turkish Gendarmerie Special Forces carried out an operation in a rural area of Tunceli’s Ovacik district, the ministry said on Twitter.

The operation is still ongoing, the statement added.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

No affiliation was given for the terrorists, but Turkey’s southeast has long seen terrorist PKK activity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.