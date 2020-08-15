3 Things To Know About ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Before ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff Premieres

While “90 Day Fiancé” fans may be used to seeing Darcey cry her eyes out over a failed relationship on the TLC series, her spinoff, “Darcey & Stacey,” will show fans the thriving fashionista in a whole new light.

Check out these three things you should know about “Darcey & Stacey” ahead of the Season 1 premiere.

1. Darcey Will Be Determined To Find Love

Following her break up with Tom Brooks, Darcey knows there is a Mr. Right out there somewhere and is determined to find him. Luckily, she manages to find a potential suitor who appears to accept her flaws and all. This begs the question: has Darcey finally found true love?

2. Stacey And Florian Will Question Their Future

Throughout the seasons that Stacey has made appearances on “90 Day Fiancé,” viewers have been able to see glimpses of her relationship with her Albanian fiancé Florian. Finally, after a five-year engagement, the couple has been approved for their K-1 Visa and is ready to make things official. However, once Florian arrives in the U.S., his questionable behavior will cause Stacey to doubt their future.

3. Darcey And Stacey’s Family Relationships

When the twins aren’t focused on love, they are all about spending time with their family. Viewers will finally get a close look at how Darcey and Stacey operate as parents and daughters. The upcoming episodes will allow viewers to learn more about the twins’ father Mike, their mother Nancy, and Darcey’s teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

“Darcey & Stacey” will premiere on Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC.