3-Week-Old Boy’s Body Found In Bucket Of Tar, Parents Charged

A Texas couple was arrested after the body of their three-week-old son was found in a bucket of tar.

Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the couple’s home after receiving a call under “suspicious circumstances.” Nobody was present at the home when they arrived. The detective, however, managed to enter the shed behind the home and found a five-gallon bucket of tar. Upon closer look, they found Micah Grabowski’s body submerged in it, ABC News reported.

Investigators traced the couple, identified as Donna and Roland Grabowski, and took them into custody. During interrogation, the couple told “numerous lies.”

“There was an attempt to deceive us as to what had happened and the whereabouts of their child Micah,” said Sheriff Jim Skinner told WFAA Wednesday.

They initially said a family friend was looking after the infant and also gave wrong information regarding where the baby was born. The investigation then revealed that the couple had told friends that their son died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“They took the child and wrapped him in a blanket and submerged him into a five-gallon bucket of tar and put him in a shed behind the residence,” Skinner told WFAA.

When asked about the same, the couple told the investigators that they found the boy dead in their bed on July 29 but didn’t report it.

The baby’s body has been turned over to the Collin County Medical Examiner and the investigators are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Speaking about the case, Skinner told WFAA, “I’ve been in this business for over 30 years and I’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is the first time I’ve found a dead infant in a bucket of tar…and hopefully the last.”

“It’s tragic and it’s sad enough any time we have the death of an infant. But it’s absolutely reprehensible when you lie and deceive investigators,” he added.

Meanwhile, the couple faces multiple charges including abusing a corpse without legal authority, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse, and abandoning or endangering a child. An investigation into the case was ongoing.