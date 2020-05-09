300 Nigerians in Britain arrive in quarantine today

About 300 Nigerians stranded in the UK will be brought home on Friday (today) on a charter flight.
Upon arrival in Abuja, the evacuees are subject to the mandatory 14-day monitored quarantine and tests for COVID-19. They are part of 4,000 Nigerians who are evacuated from abroad.
The first group of returnees from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, landed in Lagos on Wednesday.
During a Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the returnees would be isolated in hotels in the federal capital’s territory.
He said: “We hope to have another flight from the UK tomorrow (today). This flight would come to Abuja, but they would land in Lagos first and then fly to Abuja.
“The reasons are as follows: We took into account the costs for the passengers flying home. We tried as much as possible to minimize costs and found that many of them stayed outside much longer than they needed or wanted. “
He admitted that most returning citizens preferred isolation in Lagos, but pleaded for understanding and promised to make arrangements for their return to Lagos after they were released from quarantine.
“We would take precautions to facilitate the return to Lagos for those who need to be in Lagos rather than Abuja, but the passengers really have to endure us. Two or three days later we would have another flight to Abuja, ”said the minister.
Onyeama said the Nigerian High Commission in India is currently negotiating with selected airlines to evacuate stranded Nigerians in the country.
Related Slideshow: How Countries Get Out of COVID-19 Blocking (provided by Photo Services)
As the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), several countries where the daily growth of new infections has declined are taking preliminary steps to simplify the blocking measures to allow citizens to move freely for the first time can revive time in weeks and the economy. Click through to view photos that show countries slowly and carefully trying to return to normal.
(Image) On the first day since Spain eased the COVID-19 blocking measures to do sports in Madrid (Spain) on May 2, you can see people running and cycling through the Puerta de Alcalá.
Note: The steps of the countries to undo the blocking can change / modify. The slideshow will be updated from May 2nd.
A group of people trains on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on May 1st. The New South Wales government has eased blocking measures to respond to a decline in coronavirus cases across the state from May 1. Now two adults and dependent children are allowed to move to another household to reduce social isolation and improve mental health.
A customer (R) talks to the owner of an independent bookstore after making a purchase on May 1 in Pretoria, South Africa. The country began to gradually relax its stringent COVID-19 blocking measures on May 1, which allowed some industries to reopen it.
Shoppers wearing protective face masks and keeping a safe distance enter the Apumanque mall in Las Condes, Santiago, Chile on April 30. As the Chilean authorities try to simplify the quarantine measures related to COVID-19, the well-known shopping center was opened to the public for the first time since the blockade began over a month ago.
Women wearing masks to protect against coronavirus disease sit in a restaurant in the Mall of Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 28. The mall was reopened after the Emirate announced a partial reduction in restrictions from April 24.
The Kaipara Flats School teacher prepares for the return of students in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 28. The schools were reopened on April 29 for children up to the age of 10 who cannot learn from home or whose parents have to return to work. Retailers, restaurants and schools may reopen on a smaller scale as part of the level 3 ban.
A man with a protective face mask practices his skating skills in front of the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland on April 28. The country reopened parks and forests on April 20.
A woman looks at shoes on April 27 in a shop in Zagreb, Croatia. The country eased the COVID-19 blocking measures by resuming public transport and reopening shops.
A boy rides a bicycle in Seville, Spain on April 26 after the country eased the blocking rules for children under the age of 14.
A young girl plays with her sister on a street in Barcelona, Spain on April 26. After six weeks at home, children under the age of 14 were allowed to go out for a total of one hour every day between 9 a.m. and 9 a.m.
A man sells coffee on April 26 at a mobile stand in Aarhus, Denmark. Denmark has relaxed restrictions on small businesses, kindergartens, kindergartens and primary schools.
Sellers sell in a market after the government eased the nationwide ban on April 25 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
A man waits while his wife receives a manicure at the Three-13 Salon, Spa, and Boutique during the gradual reopening of shops and restaurants in Marietta, Georgia, USA, on April 24. Georgia has eased some of the restrictions and is reopening some companies such as hairdressing and nail salons.
Customers are queuing at an IKEA store in Rishon LeZion, Israel, on April 23 after corona virus blocking has been eased across the country and the company has opened some of its stores.
The school desks will be set up in the main hall of the Paul-Natorp-Gymnasium in Berlin some time before the start of the biology school-leaving exam on April 22nd. Schools will remain closed and social until May 4th. The distance rules will remain in effect until May 3rd.
A boutique shopkeeper puts a sign to keep a distance of 1.5 meters between customers before opening a store in Berlin on April 22, for the first time since March. Smaller shops such as bookstores and bike shops can be reopened.
On April 22, a man cleans a window of a shop in the shopping street Hohe Strasse in Cologne.
A tattooist wears a protective face mask when she works for a customer in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 22nd. Beauty salons, hairdressers and tattoo parlors were allowed to resume business on April 20.
A woman wears a protective mask as she rides a bicycle on Vistula Boulevard in Krakow, Poland on April 22. The country eased its blocking measures from April 20 and reopened beaches, parks and forests to the public.
Members of the artist group Cirk La Putyka perform on April 21 during a partial closure in Prague, Czech Republic, to entertain the residents. The government began to relax the coronavirus restrictions on April 20.
During the preparations for the reopening of the schools on April 21, the employees taped socially distant markings in the temporarily closed elementary school Schloss-Schule in Heppenheim.
Children in Ringsted Lilleskole are taking classes outdoors as the school reopened after five weeks on April 20 in Ringsted, Denmark.
A customer selects a book when the bookstores reopen on April 20 in Rome, Italy. The country has started to partially remove the blockage and the steps are being evaluated to determine whether containment measures work. Two categories of shops – stationery and children’s clothing – received the green signal to start work on April 14th.
Fishermen with protective face masks complete preparations for fishing in the first anchovy campaign of the season on April 20 in Hondarribia, Spain. The country began to loosen its strict restrictions on April 13.
On April 20, one day after the country began to gradually lift the blocking measures, people are on the move in Błonia Park in Kraków, Poland.
People hike April 20 at Brazos Bend State Park in Needville, Texas, USA. The Texas State Parks were only reopened for daily use on April 20.
An employee cleans a ride on April 20 in the playground of the Espira Grefsen Station kindergarten in Oslo, Norway. After a month of closure, the country started reopening preschools.
People with protective masks leave a hardware store in Saalfelden, Austria on April 14 after small and non-essential stores have been reopened with special measures.
28/28 DIA
Be First to Comment