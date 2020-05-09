300 Nigerians in Britain arrive in quarantine today

About 300 Nigerians stranded in the UK will be brought home on Friday (today) on a charter flight.

Upon arrival in Abuja, the evacuees are subject to the mandatory 14-day monitored quarantine and tests for COVID-19. They are part of 4,000 Nigerians who are evacuated from abroad.

The first group of returnees from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, landed in Lagos on Wednesday.

During a Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the returnees would be isolated in hotels in the federal capital’s territory.

He said: “We hope to have another flight from the UK tomorrow (today). This flight would come to Abuja, but they would land in Lagos first and then fly to Abuja.

“The reasons are as follows: We took into account the costs for the passengers flying home. We tried as much as possible to minimize costs and found that many of them stayed outside much longer than they needed or wanted. “

He admitted that most returning citizens preferred isolation in Lagos, but pleaded for understanding and promised to make arrangements for their return to Lagos after they were released from quarantine.

“We would take precautions to facilitate the return to Lagos for those who need to be in Lagos rather than Abuja, but the passengers really have to endure us. Two or three days later we would have another flight to Abuja, ”said the minister.

Onyeama said the Nigerian High Commission in India is currently negotiating with selected airlines to evacuate stranded Nigerians in the country.

