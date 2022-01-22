305 migrants are rescued off the coast of Lampedusa by the Italian coast guard.

Six children and seventeen women have been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Italian coast guard said Friday that 305 migrants were rescued from a boat overnight in a “particularly complex” operation in the central Mediterranean.

The migrants were apprehended about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy’s southernmost island and a popular landing spot for migrants fleeing Libya or Tunisia seeking asylum in Europe.

According to a statement, the rescue was “particularly complex” because the migrants were crammed onto an overcrowded vessel that was at risk of capsizing.

Six children and 17 women were among those rescued, according to the report.

For a long time, Italy has been dealing with large influxes of boat migrants.

The majority of them want to continue on to wealthier northern European countries.

There were approximately 64,500 landings last year, with another 604 sea arrivals in January.

