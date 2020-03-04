31 counties in northwest China’s Gansu cast off poverty

LANZHOU, March 3 (Xinhua) — The poverty relief office in northwest China’s Gansu Province said Tuesday that 31 counties have bid farewell to poverty, reducing the number of impoverished counties in the province to only eight.

The 31 counties have passed four rounds of assessment and met the national standard to officially shake off the “poor” label, the office said.

Gansu is one of China’s most poverty-stricken provinces. But a series of supporting policies and considerable investment have been made to beef up its anti-poverty efforts in recent years.

The poor population in Gansu has been reduced to the current 175,000 from 1.11 million in 2018. The whole province will bid farewell to poverty by the end of this year.