31-week-pregnant woman dies and doctors manage to save baby in Brazil

Her name was Viviane Albuquerque, she was 31 weeks pregnant and died last Sunday of the coronavirus. The doctors managed to save the baby by performing an emergency caesarean section. He is in serious condition in the ICU. It has happened in Brazil and is the first pregnant woman to die from the pandemic in this country.

Viviane was a physical therapist and lived in Pernambuco. Mother of two 5-year-old twins was very excited about the arrival of her third child. However, the Covid-19 truncated its plans. On March 28, she was admitted to the private hospital in Recife, suffering from cough and fever. The test they performed gave him a positive result on April 1, the Clarín newspaper reports.

They transferred her to the ICU because she was pregnant. They intubated her and on Saturday morning, due to the seriousness of the case, the doctors decided to perform the emergency caesarean section in order to save the baby. This one, who weighed two kilos, suffered a cardiac arrest from which he recovered and is in serious condition, although stable, explained a friend of the deceased. Viviane died the next day, Sunday.

This was Viviane’s second pregnancy. In the first, she had twins, who lived with her, her mother, and her niece. All had been isolated since Viviane’s positive diagnosis. The children are at their father’s house. His mother and niece with whom he lived were isolated and quarantined after the positive of Viviane. Now the children are at their father’s house. .