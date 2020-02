Medical team members cheer for each other before leaving for Huangshi of Hubei, at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Feb. 11, 2020. A 310-member medical team of Jiangsu departed on Tuesday for Huangshi, central China’s Hubei Province, to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)