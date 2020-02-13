33-stone woman who can barely walk to have wheelchair taken away after benefits stripped

Annette Towey, 34, can’t walk more than a few steps and has been relying on a powerchair to get around – but now she’s been stripped of the PIP she used to pay for it

A disabled woman who weighs 33 stone says she’ll be “bed-bound” tomorrow when her benefits get stripped and she loses her mobility chair.

Annette Towey, 34, was admitted to Clatterbridge Hospital in Wirral in July 2018 due to a personality disorder. In February 2019, she was moved to Bowmere Hospital in Chester, which specialises in mental health services.

Ms Towey requires a motorised wheelchair known as a powerchair to get around, as she is physically disabled and can’t walk more than a few yards on her own.

During her time in hospital, she’s been paying for the powerchair with money from her Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

The PIP helps to cover extra costs that come about as a result of long-term disabilities or poor health. Those eligible – people between 16 and State Pension Age – get between £23.20 and £148.85 a week depending on how the condition affects their life.

In September last year, Ms Towey was stripped of the benefit by the government because she’s been in hospital for more than 28 days.

The Wirral local says she can no longer afford to keep paying for her powerchair, which will significantly affect her mobility and independence as a patient.

“Without a powerchair, my mental health condition could get a lot worse,” she told the LDRS.

“I will be bed-bound. I won’t be able to get around and go to the supermarket [accompanied by staff], like I do now.

“I would have no chance of getting out at all.”

Ms Towey is currently in the recovery phase of her treatment, which means she should be able to leave the hospital and live independently in the next few months.

However, with no powerchair, she fears her ability to take care of herself could be seriously damaged.

And because she didn’t inform the authorities that she had been admitted to hospital for more than a year, there’s a chance she won’t get the PIP back once she does leave Bowmere Hospital.

The payments typically automatically resume once an eligible patient leaves hospital, but because Ms Towey didn’t declare her hospital admission on time, she may have to reapply – which takes a long time.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) aims to begin payments within 16 weeks of a successful PIP application, but this can vary depending on circumstances.

Even if all goes according to plan, Ms Towey could be waiting up to four months for a powerchair once she leaves hospital.

“We are committed to ensuring that disabled people get all the support they are entitled to,” a DWP spokesman said.

“PIP stops when someone has been in hospital for over 28 days as their needs are being met by the NHS. Once discharged, Ms Towey should get in touch to discuss her claim.”

The DWP also pointed out that wheelchairs may be available through the NHS via a local wheelchair service.

The spokesman also said there are provisions for those on the “enhanced rate of mobility” of PIP to access powered wheelchairs or scooters via Motability, a charity that allows people to swap their allowance for something that will help them get around.

That includes a new affordable car, Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle, scooter or powered wheelchair.