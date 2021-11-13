The COVID-19 rate is declining.

During the seven days ending Thursday, Pennsylvania%20recorded a%2010.3%%20positivity%20rate%20for%20COVID-19%20tests,%20a%20disappointing%20upturn%20in%20an%20important%20virus%20barometer.

The%20latest%20figure%20is%20one%20percentage%20point%20higher%20than%20the%20previous%20week%20and%20more%20than%20double%20the%205%%20rate%20considered%20the%20threshold%20for%20significant%20spread%20of%20COVID-19%20threshold%20for%20significant%20spread%

According to newly released state data, Pennsylvania registered about 2,600 more COVID-19 cases in the seven days ending Thursday than the previous week.

According to the data, Pennsylvania’s surge, which began around July 4, has remained choppy.

More than a month ago, the surge came to a halt at about half the level of last winter’s surge, which eventually resulted in more than 200 deaths per day.

However, it has yet to show the sharp drop that has followed previous surges.

For the days of Wednesday and Thursday, the state health department reported 10,848 new COVID-19 infections, exceeding Pennsylvania’s recent seven-day average.

The number of people on breathing ventilators and hospitalizations are both on the decline, which is a positive trend.

As of early Friday, 2,609 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals, down from over 3,000 just a few weeks ago.

On Friday, Pennsylvania reported 91 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 32,279.

The%20state%20said%2072.8%%20of%20Pennsylvanians%2018%20or%20older%20are%20fully%20vaccinated%20against%20COVID-19%20in%20its%20daily%20update%20on%20Friday%20.