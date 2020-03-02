35 arrested police officers for overtime racket granted bail in Malta

VALLETTA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Thirty-five of 42 Maltese police officers arrested in connection with an overtime racket have been granted special police bail until their eventual arraignment in court, a police spokesman told Xinhua on Sunday.

Figures seen by Xinhua showed that of those arrested, 35 officers are currently on police bail while investigations continue over allegedly claiming overtime for hours they did not work.

The remaining seven arrested officers were released without charge after preliminary investigations showed how they were not involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

According to information given recently in parliament, Maltese police claimed some 350,000 hours of overtime and extra duties in the first six months of 2019.

The large-scale investigation began after a whistleblower spilled the beans on what he alleges has been happening for years, local media reported.

The fraudulent scheme is being investigated jointly by three Maltese police sections — the Criminal Investigations Department, the Anti-Fraud Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit.