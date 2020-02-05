35 Aussies stranded in Wuhan catch an Air New Zealand rescue flight as Scott Morrison issues warning

Australians stranded in Wuhan have caught an Air New Zealand rescue flight to get them out of the virus-stricken Chinese city.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed a group of 35 Australians left Wuhan on Wednesday morning on an Air New Zealand flight.

The aircraft also evacuated up to 100 Kiwis and a number of Pacific islanders to Auckland, where the Australians will then be transferred to Christmas Island.

The prime minister warned Australians still in Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – that a second assisted evacuation flight home could possibly be the last.

‘What I want to tell people is that they can’t count on a further flight beyond that,’ he told Nine Network.

The details of the second evacuation flight are still to be negotiated with Chinese authorities.

Australia now has 13 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus after an eight-year-old boy was isolated in a Queensland hospital.

The child, from Wuhan – the epicentre of the virus outbreak – was a member of a tour group travelling in Australia in late January.

Two other people from that group, a man, 44, and a woman, 42, also had the virus and Queensland health authorities had been scrambling to contact other people on their flights in case the infection had spread.

‘The child remains in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital and is currently stable,’ the state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said.

The case of the boy takes the number of confirmed cases in Queensland to three, adding to the four cases in each of NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia. The nation infection rate now stands at 13 people.

The Australian people travelling to Auckland will then be taken to Christmas Island, off the north-west coast of Western Australia, where they will join about 241 citizens and permanent residents who arrived on Monday and Tuesday.

The Air NZ aircraft was flying over the Phillippines around 7.30am AEDT.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection among the men, women and children already on Christmas Island, where they are being held for up to two weeks.

A team of specialist doctors and nurses is closely monitoring the evacuees, who were flown out of Wuhan on a Qantas flight.

Up to 600 Australians initially registered for the evacuation flights home but some have decided to remain in Wuhan. It is not clear how many will join the next flight.

Globally, 426 people – mostly Chinese citizens – have died from the virus, including one death in the Philippines. The number of confirmed cases stands at 20,630.