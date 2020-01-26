35 Cambodian students fall ill after eating contaminated food

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Thirty-five students at a high school in northwest Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province suffered food poisoning on Saturday after eating contaminated snacks, said the national police on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. local time at Banteay Chmar high school in Thmar Puok district, the police told Xinhua.

“They had the same symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness and vomit,” said Deab Chhoeun, governor of Thmar Puok district, on Saturday in a press release published by the police on Saturday.

He said the ill-fated students had been sent to a local health center soon after the incident and most of them had recovered and returned home.

Chhoeun called on the school vendors to improve food hygiene and students not to eat unhygienic food.

Ten Vannak, vice principal of the Banteay Chmar high school, said as of Saturday afternoon, only five of the victims remained in the health center for further treatment.

He said the students fell ill after eating rice with pork and pickles, and noodles.