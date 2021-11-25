35 million families may lose child tax credit money in three weeks, prompting calls for a (dollar)2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving.

People are urging Congress to send a (dollar)2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving, as 35 million families will lose their Child Tax Credit money in just three weeks.

On December 15, the final check under the expanded Child Tax Credit program will be sent to eligible American families.

The December 15 check will be the last monthly payment if Congress does not act to extend the program, which President Joe Biden expanded earlier this year to alleviate some of the financial burdens many Americans were experiencing as a result of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Americans have taken to Twitter to urge President Obama to approve more stimulus checks, especially since recent reports claim that this Thanksgiving will be the most expensive on record.

“You know what would help improve your approval ratings, a SURPRISE STIMULUS CHECK to help offset the higher cost of goods, @POTUS.”

One user tweeted to Biden, “(dollar)1500 – 2000 right after Thanksgiving.”

“Let’s get this bill passed with multiple stimulus checks for people who make less than 75,000 a year and give hazard pay to essential employees who make less than 75,000 a year and went to work all of 2020,” another suggested.

The demands for more money come as the American Farm Bureau reports that Thanksgiving meal prices will rise by 14% this year compared to last year.

According to The Hill, while some of the increase is due to inflation, it’s also due to the fact that many people skipped Thanksgiving last year or had much smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

Food prices for Thanksgiving Day last year were actually 4% lower than this year.

However, because the price of gas has also risen due to inflation, Americans can expect to see an increase in food and travel prices.

Because of the current economic situation, one Twitter user complained to Senator Bernie Sanders that her family couldn’t afford a turkey.

“Are you ever going to pass a stimulus package that includes stimulus checks to help the people[?] It’s very difficult to explain to your granddaughter that Thanksgiving dinner consists of turkey hot dogs and Mac and cheese,” they wrote.

Millions of Americans were helped by the expanded Child Tax Credit program, which began sending out monthly checks of either (dollar)300 or (dollar)250 to eligible families in July.

However, it is unclear whether Congress will renew it before its three-week deadline.

As part of their (dollar)2 trillion social spending, health-care, and climate plan, Democrats want to extend the program for another year.

