Thirty-five Chinese students studying abroad have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far, said an education official.

According to information collected by Chinese embassies and consulates, all of the diagnosed students have received timely treatment, and 11 of them have recovered, Liu Jin, the official with the Ministry of Education, said at a press conference Tuesday.

About 1.42 million of some 1.6 million overseas Chinese students are abroad at present, she added.