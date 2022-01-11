36 years later, the heartthrob star from the 1980s cult classic film Pretty In Pink appears unrecognizable.

He was the Brat Pack’s heartthrob in the 1980s, but 36 years later, he’s barely recognisable.

Andrew McCarthy, now 59, rose to prominence as a teen in the cult classics Pretty in Pink and St Elmo’s Fire.

McCarthy and his Brat Packers, which included Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Demi Moore, and Emilio Estevez, were the talk of Hollywood in the 1980s.

In the 1986 John Hughes classic Pretty In Pink, he co-starred with Molly Ringwald as heartthrob Blane McDonough.

“The first thing that happened, candidly, was that I suddenly became very attractive to young women where I hadn’t been,” McCarthy told ABC7 after the movie’s release.

McCarthy’s memoir, Brat: An ’80s Story, was released in May and details his unexpected celebrity.

In it, he explains how he became increasingly ambivalent about his celebrity, describing how he did not fit into public life or Hollywood.

He was also known for his roles in the films St Elmo’s Fire, Weekend At Bernie’s, and Less Than Zero, among others.

Later in life, he became a director, drawing on his acting experience to understand what it’s like to be in front of the camera.

He directed several TV shows, including Orange Is The New Black.

And, despite his 59 years, he looks younger than he did in the 1980s when he was a member of the Brat Pack.

He has three children, one with Carol Schneider, his first wife, and two with Dolores Rice, his second wife.

Sam is an actor, just like his father.

The 19-year-old has appeared in a number of TV shows, including Netflix’s Dead To Me and Condor.

Carol Schneider is Sam’s mother.